Zacks: Brokerages Expect Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $747.48 Million

Equities analysts expect Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) to announce sales of $747.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Valvoline’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $761.60 million and the lowest is $736.93 million. Valvoline posted sales of $516.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Valvoline will report full-year sales of $2.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Valvoline.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.11 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 317.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.67.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VVV. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valvoline during the 1st quarter worth about $199,369,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Valvoline by 785.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,808,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,416,000 after acquiring an additional 5,152,377 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Valvoline by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,639,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,501,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304,187 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Valvoline by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,881,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059,678 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,256,000. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valvoline stock traded down $0.76 on Wednesday, hitting $32.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,801,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,485. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.82. Valvoline has a one year low of $18.34 and a one year high of $34.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

