Zacks Investment Research Downgrades KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) to Hold

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is a real estate finance company. It focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Get KKR Real Estate Finance Trust alerts:

KREF has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities raised KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $21.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.50 target price (up previously from $19.50) on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.14.

Shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $22.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 420.22, a quick ratio of 420.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 52 week low of $14.76 and a 52 week high of $23.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.14.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 50.52%. On average, research analysts expect that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $15,052,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 2.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 251,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,191 shares during the period. SageGuard Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 31,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 7.2% in the first quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the first quarter valued at about $2,618,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,719,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (KREF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.