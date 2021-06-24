Zacks Investment Research Downgrades LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. operates as a marketing technology company. It provides data foundation, digital transformation, consumer engagement, and online marketing and analysis services. LiveRamp Holdings Inc., formerly known as Acxiom Holdings, is based in AR, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RAMP. Evercore ISI cut their target price on LiveRamp from $93.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $100.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. LiveRamp currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $82.78.

Shares of RAMP opened at $44.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.01 and a beta of 1.15. LiveRamp has a 1 year low of $40.70 and a 1 year high of $87.38.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LiveRamp will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RAMP. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 900.0% during the first quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in LiveRamp by 970.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier that provides activation, measurement and analytics, identity, data collaboration, and data marketplace solutions.

