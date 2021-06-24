Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) to Hold

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vicor Corporation designs, manufactures and markets innovative, high performance modular power components, from bricks to semiconductor-centric solutions, to enable customers to efficiently convert and manage power from the wall plug to the point-of-load. Vicor offers comprehensive product lines addressing a broad range of power conversion and management requirements across all power distribution architectures, including CPA, DPA, IBA, FPA and CBA. Vicor focuses on solutions for performance-critical applications in the following markets: enterprise and high performance computing, telecommunications and network infrastructure, industrial equipment and automation, vehicles and transportation and aerospace and defense electronics. Vicor’s holistic approach gives power system architects the flexibility to choose from modular, plug-and-play components ranging from bricks to semiconductor-centric solutions. “

VICR has been the subject of several other research reports. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Vicor from $55.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vicor in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

NASDAQ:VICR opened at $96.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 123.09 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.22. Vicor has a fifty-two week low of $68.19 and a fifty-two week high of $104.68.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Vicor had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Vicor will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.91, for a total transaction of $88,910.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,910. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 885 shares of Vicor stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.72, for a total transaction of $82,057.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 855 shares in the company, valued at $79,275.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,885 shares of company stock valued at $349,907. Corporate insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VICR. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Vicor by 1,364.1% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 651,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $55,418,000 after acquiring an additional 607,234 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at $17,595,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vicor by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,051,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $281,451,000 after purchasing an additional 124,668 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Vicor by 1,065.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,766 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 59,208 shares during the period. Finally, Analog Century Management LP acquired a new position in Vicor in the fourth quarter valued at $5,402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

