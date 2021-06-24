Zacks Investment Research Lowers American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) to Hold

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American River Bankshares is the parent company of American River Bank, a regional bank in Northern California with 10 full service branches in Sacramento, Sonoma, Placer and Amador Counties as well as two loan production offices in the San Francisco Bay Area. The Bank specializes in giving business owners more REACH by offering financial expertise and exceptional service to complement a full suite of banking products and lending solutions such as secured and unsecured lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, equipment financing, payroll and merchant card services. For more information, call (800) 544-0545 or visit AmericanRiverBank.com. “

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating on shares of American River Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of AMRB opened at $17.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $106.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.11. American River Bankshares has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $21.08.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. American River Bankshares had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $7.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 million. Research analysts expect that American River Bankshares will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BHZ Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of American River Bankshares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 32,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of American River Bankshares by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of American River Bankshares by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 265,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American River Bankshares by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in American River Bankshares by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 340,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

American River Bankshares Company Profile

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. It accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial, commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial and residential real estate construction, residential real estate, agriculture, consumer, and other installment and term loans, as well as other customary banking services.

