Zacks Investment Research Lowers Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) to Sell

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. operates as a global supplier of cellulose specialties products, a natural polymer for the chemical industry. Its products include cellulose specialties primarily used in dissolving chemical applications; commodity viscose used in the manufacture of textiles for clothing and other fabrics, and in non-woven applications; absorbent materials comprising fibers for absorbent hygiene products and other products. Rayonier’s products are used in a wide range of industrial and consumer products such as filters, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. The Company’s production facilities are located primarily in Jesup, Georgia, and Fernandina Beach, Florida. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. “

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of NYSE:RYAM opened at $6.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $11.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.28 million, a P/E ratio of -165.96 and a beta of 3.75.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.82). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.42%. The company had revenue of $465.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Rayonier Advanced Materials news, Director Charles E. Adair bought 5,000 shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.15 per share, for a total transaction of $35,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,748.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4,807.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.