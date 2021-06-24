Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $62.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Banner Corporation is a bank holding company operating two commercial banks in five Western states through a network of branches offering a full range of deposit services and business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. “

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Banner from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Banner presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.25.

Shares of Banner stock opened at $54.81 on Wednesday. Banner has a 12-month low of $30.05 and a 12-month high of $60.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.15.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.31. Banner had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $141.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.53 million. Analysts expect that Banner will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.66%.

In other Banner news, VP Peter Conner sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $52,308.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,467.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BANR. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Banner by 131.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Banner during the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Banner in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. 84.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

