Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) to “Strong-Buy”

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $126.00 price target on the conglomerate’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.55% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hitachi Ltd., headquartered in Tokyo, is one of the world’s leading global electronics companies. They manufacture and market a wide range of products, including computers, semiconductors, consumer products and power and industrial equipment. “

OTCMKTS HTHIY opened at $110.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.29. Hitachi has a fifty-two week low of $59.31 and a fifty-two week high of $114.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.53. The stock has a market cap of $53.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.87.

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information technology, energy, industry, mobility, and smart life solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers information and telecommunication services, such as internet of things, storage systems and platforms, servers, software, ATMs and self service terminals, and scanners for manufacturing, communication, finance, healthcare and life science, energy and transportation, and distribution industries, as well as government and urban sectors; drone platform solutions, including consulting, system integration, and other services; and infrastructure inspection, data, security, measurement, unmanned aerial system traffic management, and inventory management services.

