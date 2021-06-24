Zacks Investment Research Upgrades MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) to “Buy”

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.25 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 10.29% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “MFA Mortgage Investments, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the business of investing in mortgage-backed securities. The company also has indirect investment in Lealand Place, a multifamily apartment property located in Lawrenceville, Georgia. In addition, it provides investment advisory services to a third-party institution with respect to their MBS portfolio investments. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MFA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded MFA Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded MFA Financial from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on MFA Financial from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on MFA Financial from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. MFA Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.69.

MFA stock opened at $4.76 on Thursday. MFA Financial has a twelve month low of $2.23 and a twelve month high of $4.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.73.

MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 89.30%. Equities analysts predict that MFA Financial will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MFA Financial by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,292,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,341,000 after buying an additional 274,945 shares during the period. Starwood Capital Group Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $165,536,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of MFA Financial by 4.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,029,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,611,000 after purchasing an additional 290,771 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $23,272,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MFA Financial by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,924,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after purchasing an additional 235,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.59% of the company’s stock.

MFA Financial Company Profile

MFA Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company invests in residential mortgage assets, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

