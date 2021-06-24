Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) to “Buy”

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $134.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.48% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SiTime Corporation offers MEMS-based silicon timing system solutions, through a wholly-owned subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation. SiTime Corporation is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SITM. Barclays lowered their target price on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price objective on SiTime from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. SiTime presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SITM opened at $128.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.52 and a beta of 0.55. SiTime has a 52-week low of $42.01 and a 52-week high of $151.78.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $35.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.00 million. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. SiTime’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SiTime will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other SiTime news, EVP Piyush B. Sevalia sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $68,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Akira Takata sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $295,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,929 shares of company stock worth $6,034,635. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in SiTime by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of SiTime by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of SiTime by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SiTime by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

