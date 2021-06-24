ZB Token (ZB) Price Down 18.2% This Week

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. One ZB Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000936 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZB Token has a total market cap of $141.68 million and approximately $5.14 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZB Token has traded down 18.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00054106 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003559 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00020912 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.02 or 0.00603046 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00039958 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00077493 BTC.

About ZB Token

ZB Token is a coin. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 coins. ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZB Token is www.zb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZB Token (ZB) is an exchange token and the native currency of the ZB.COM crypto exchange. The ZB can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZB launchpad events, receive crypto rewards from seasonal buybacks, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZB exchange. “

Buying and Selling ZB Token

