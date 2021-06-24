Zcoin Trading 14.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. One Zcoin coin can currently be bought for about $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Zcoin has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zcoin has a total market cap of $47.66 million and approximately $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,738.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,983.27 or 0.05709135 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $482.91 or 0.01390127 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $134.08 or 0.00385976 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00123284 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $219.87 or 0.00632916 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.37 or 0.00378183 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00006970 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00039019 BTC.

Zcoin Profile

Zcoin (CRYPTO:XZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io . The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “On the 30th of November, Zcoin rebranded to Firo, see all details here Firo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using the Lyra2 hashing algorithm. It is an implementation of the Zerocoin protocol (http://zerocoin.org) guaranteeing true financial anonymity using RSA-2048. Zero-Knowledge proofs allow one to show ownership of a Firo coin without having to reveal which coin one owns.Recently, the Zcoin protocol was found to have a typographic bug that cost the network roughly $400k. This bug, however, did not compromise the anonymity features of Zcoin. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Zcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

