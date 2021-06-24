Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.560-4.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.98 billion-3.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.80 billion.Zoom Video Communications also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.140-1.150 EPS.

ZM traded up $4.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $381.72. 84,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,358,483. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $328.92. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $230.00 and a fifty-two week high of $588.84. The company has a market cap of $112.47 billion, a PE ratio of 129.97, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of -1.48.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.33. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The firm had revenue of $956.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 191.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

ZM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $390.00 target price for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $425.07.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.05, for a total value of $829,889.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 80 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 228,194 shares of company stock worth $77,984,818. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

See Also: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.