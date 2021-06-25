-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) will announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Chimerix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the highest is ($0.18). Chimerix reported earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Chimerix will report full-year earnings of ($0.93) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to ($0.61). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.24) to $0.12. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Chimerix.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.73). Chimerix had a negative net margin of 2,344.90% and a negative return on equity of 49.70%. The company had revenue of $1.44 million during the quarter.

CMRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Chimerix from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Chimerix in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on Chimerix in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Chimerix in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Chimerix in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.38.

NASDAQ:CMRX traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.85. The stock had a trading volume of 9,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,934. The stock has a market cap of $676.75 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.25. Chimerix has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $11.57.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Chimerix by 207.0% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 68,400 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chimerix by 13.5% in the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 4,490,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,284,000 after buying an additional 533,500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Chimerix during the 1st quarter worth $44,179,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Chimerix by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 100,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 32,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Chimerix by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 16,332 shares during the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chimerix, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on accelerating the advancement of various medicines that impact in the lives of patients living with cancer and other serious diseases. Its clinical stage development programs include brincidofovir (BCV), an antiviral drug candidate in development as a medical countermeasure for smallpox; dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), which inhibits the activities of key proteins implicated in the resistance of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells to chemotherapy; and ONC201 a program for potentially treating tumors which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in recurrent diffuse midline glioma patients.

