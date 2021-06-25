$0.21 EPS Expected for Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) to announce $0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Medical’s earnings. Apollo Medical posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Medical will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.28 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Apollo Medical.

Get Apollo Medical alerts:

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $176.06 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

In other news, insider Albert Waichow Young sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total transaction of $242,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,110,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,936,673.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied acquired 100,000 shares of Apollo Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.50 per share, with a total value of $2,450,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,750,961 shares in the company, valued at $263,398,544.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,489,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,212,000 after buying an additional 22,131 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $11,193,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 340,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,229,000 after buying an additional 39,152 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $3,813,000. Institutional investors own 11.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMEH opened at $60.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.68, a PEG ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. Apollo Medical has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $61.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.98.

Apollo Medical Company Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Medical (AMEH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.