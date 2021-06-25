-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) to report ($0.23) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Calithera Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the lowest is ($0.26). Calithera Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.44). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Calithera Biosciences.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01).

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delphi Management Partners VIII L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $11,915,000. BVF Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 27.6% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 5,566,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,471,000 after buying an additional 1,205,452 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $2,066,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 14.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,474,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,670,000 after buying an additional 806,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $614,000. 71.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CALA traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $2.17. 8,808,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,386,269. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.67. Calithera Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.87 and a 12 month high of $6.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.17.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

