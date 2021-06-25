-$0.31 EPS Expected for GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) to announce ($0.31) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for GlycoMimetics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the lowest is ($0.34). GlycoMimetics reported earnings per share of ($0.32) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will report full year earnings of ($1.26) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($1.07). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.36) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.52) to ($1.20). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow GlycoMimetics.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.06 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GLYC shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GlycoMimetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on GlycoMimetics from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 113.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 8,014 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GLYC traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $2.53. 8,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,835. The firm has a market cap of $130.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 2.16. GlycoMimetics has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $5.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.49.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's drug candidate include rivipansel, a pan-selectin antagonist for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease.

