$0.31 EPS Expected for Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Prothena’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.51) to $0.69. Prothena posted earnings of ($0.66) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 147%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prothena will report full year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.18) to $0.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.12) to ($1.64). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Prothena.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.11). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 57.65% and a negative net margin of 14,255.73%. The business had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.17 million.

PRTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Prothena from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $43.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Prothena in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Prothena presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.78.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTA traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,040. Prothena has a fifty-two week low of $9.39 and a fifty-two week high of $59.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.32 and a beta of 1.55.

In other Prothena news, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 115,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $5,318,787.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 22,878.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,312,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297,931 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Prothena by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,935,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,745,000 after buying an additional 879,254 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in Prothena in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,650,000. Palo Alto Investors LP increased its stake in Prothena by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,742,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,772,000 after buying an additional 50,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Prothena in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

