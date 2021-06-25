$0.39 EPS Expected for Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Yandex’s earnings. Yandex reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 333.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Yandex will report full year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $0.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.84. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Yandex.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). Yandex had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $966.10 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on YNDX shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Yandex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Yandex in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

NASDAQ YNDX traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.50. The company had a trading volume of 38,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,768. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.82. Yandex has a 1-year low of $48.59 and a 1-year high of $74.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $24.97 billion, a PE ratio of 135.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of YNDX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Yandex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,989,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Yandex by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,160,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $637,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,242 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Yandex by 17.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,619,215 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $744,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,808 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Yandex by 13.3% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,625,729 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $552,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cartica Management LLC purchased a new position in Yandex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,287,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

