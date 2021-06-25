$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) will post $0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.41 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Horizon Bancorp posted earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.77 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.91. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Horizon Bancorp.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $56.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.53 million. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 29.41% and a return on equity of 11.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBNC traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.01. 1,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 123,876. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.19. Horizon Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $20.17. The company has a market capitalization of $791.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Horizon Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,964,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,022,000 after purchasing an additional 106,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 278,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,412,000 after acquiring an additional 4,092 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers demand and time deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

