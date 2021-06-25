$0.45 EPS Expected for Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Park-Ohio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.60. Park-Ohio posted earnings of ($1.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 138.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Park-Ohio will report full year earnings of $2.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $2.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Park-Ohio.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19. Park-Ohio had a positive return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $359.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.30 million.

PKOH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Park-Ohio from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Park-Ohio from $37.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 601,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,955,000 after buying an additional 10,347 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 438,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,817,000 after purchasing an additional 181,651 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 412,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 310,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares during the period. 52.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PKOH stock opened at $33.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.28. Park-Ohio has a 1-year low of $14.18 and a 1-year high of $41.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.85 million, a PE ratio of -1,109.63 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,000.00%.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

