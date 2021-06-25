-$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) will post ($0.46) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for FibroGen’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the lowest is ($0.98). FibroGen reported earnings per share of ($0.95) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FibroGen will report full-year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($0.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.35) to ($0.01). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow FibroGen.

Get FibroGen alerts:

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.48 million. FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 42.54% and a negative net margin of 95.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.89) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FGEN shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America upgraded FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FibroGen in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of FibroGen in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.17.

In related news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 4,053 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $103,837.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 276,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,088,464.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FGEN. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FibroGen in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 170.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FibroGen in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FibroGen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FGEN traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.20. The stock had a trading volume of 21,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,306. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.45. FibroGen has a twelve month low of $18.12 and a twelve month high of $57.21. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.40 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.72.

About FibroGen

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FibroGen (FGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.