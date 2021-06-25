$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) will report $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Floor & Decor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.72. Floor & Decor posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 346.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Floor & Decor will report full year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $3.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Floor & Decor.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $782.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.66 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 8.81%. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Floor & Decor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wedbush upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.50.

In related news, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $664,996.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,028,487.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Trevor Lang sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $967,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 178,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,218,205. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 332,345 shares of company stock worth $34,460,586. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 373,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,693,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 2,539.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,005,000 after purchasing an additional 413,188 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 19.2% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 29.3% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradiem LLC bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the first quarter worth $1,983,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor stock traded up $2.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.52. 1,483,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 776,755. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.39. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.47, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Floor & Decor has a fifty-two week low of $53.82 and a fifty-two week high of $116.58.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

Further Reading: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Floor & Decor (FND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.