$0.78 EPS Expected for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) will announce $0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Pentair’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.81. Pentair reported earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pentair will report full year earnings of $3.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.78. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pentair.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $865.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.01 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 13.06%. Pentair’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share.

PNR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Pentair from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Pentair from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Pentair from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Pentair in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.94.

NYSE:PNR opened at $66.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.91. Pentair has a 12-month low of $35.61 and a 12-month high of $70.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

In other Pentair news, EVP John H. Jacko sold 30,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $2,153,350.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,012.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,166,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 24,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 6,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 44,040.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

