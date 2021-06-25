$0.94 Earnings Per Share Expected for Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) to report earnings of $0.94 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the highest is $0.97. Syneos Health reported earnings per share of $0.58 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 62.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full-year earnings of $4.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.26 to $4.34. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $5.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Syneos Health.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 10.23%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYNH. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

In related news, major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 6,307,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total value of $512,168,106.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $50,167.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,056.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,811,772 shares of company stock valued at $552,928,354 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Syneos Health by 11.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,316,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,844,000 after buying an additional 844,278 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Syneos Health by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,565,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,932,000 after buying an additional 132,484 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Syneos Health by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,201,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,140,000 after buying an additional 247,896 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Syneos Health by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,544,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,386,000 after purchasing an additional 254,940 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Syneos Health by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,776,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,712,000 after purchasing an additional 7,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Syneos Health stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $86.93. The stock had a trading volume of 11,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,270. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87 and a beta of 1.84. Syneos Health has a 52-week low of $50.26 and a 52-week high of $90.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

