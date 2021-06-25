$1.12 EPS Expected for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) to post earnings per share of $1.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Maximus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10. Maximus posted earnings of $1.04 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maximus will report full year earnings of $4.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $4.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.52 to $4.63. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Maximus.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $959.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.71 million. Maximus had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MMS. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Maximus from $79.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Maximus from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

In other news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy sold 10,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total value of $931,266.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 128,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,752,161.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total transaction of $993,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,000 shares of company stock worth $5,301,200. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Maximus by 76.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,406 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,139,000 after acquiring an additional 31,295 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Maximus by 7,431.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,680 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $10,553,000 after buying an additional 146,706 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Maximus by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 6,442 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Maximus by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,570,192 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $554,060,000 after buying an additional 375,852 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Maximus by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,763 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,254,000 after buying an additional 5,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $91.91 on Tuesday. Maximus has a twelve month low of $64.30 and a twelve month high of $96.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

