$1.27 Billion in Sales Expected for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) will report sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.24 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.30 billion. Sealed Air reported sales of $1.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full year sales of $5.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.16 billion to $5.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.27 billion to $5.49 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sealed Air.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.73% and a return on equity of 887.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS.

SEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.69.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 12,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $58.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55. Sealed Air has a 12 month low of $30.28 and a 12 month high of $59.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Sealed Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

