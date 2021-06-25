$1.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.34 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Regional Management’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.01 and the highest is $1.67. Regional Management posted earnings of $0.68 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 97.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full-year earnings of $6.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $6.88. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $5.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Regional Management.

Get Regional Management alerts:

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $97.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.76 million. Regional Management had a return on equity of 21.53% and a net margin of 15.60%.

RM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

In other Regional Management news, Director Michael R. Dunn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,778,632. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert William Beck sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $254,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,398,297.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,561 shares of company stock valued at $718,237 over the last quarter. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its position in Regional Management by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Regional Management by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 10,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Regional Management during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Regional Management by 299.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RM traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.73. 48,439 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,544. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.35. The company has a market capitalization of $507.23 million, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 24.85 and a current ratio of 24.85. Regional Management has a 12-month low of $14.72 and a 12-month high of $52.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This is an increase from Regional Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Regional Management’s payout ratio is 24.27%.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp, a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regional Management (RM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regional Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.