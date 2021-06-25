1,028 Shares in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Purchased by Sageworth Trust Co

Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Exponent by 55.8% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 8,283 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Exponent by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 51,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exponent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,499,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Exponent by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,929,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Exponent alerts:

NASDAQ:EXPO traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $89.18. 239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,373. Exponent, Inc. has a one year low of $68.42 and a one year high of $102.42. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.93 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.65.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Exponent had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 21.23%. The firm had revenue of $109.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.81 million. Research analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Exponent’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In related news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $284,824.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,426.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.