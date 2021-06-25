11,592 Shares in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Bought by Ambassador Advisors LLC

Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 11,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 250.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 283.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 132,303.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,207,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204,597 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towerpoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000.

NYSEARCA:FNDF opened at $33.77 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $23.46 and a one year high of $34.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.80.

