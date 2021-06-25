12,814 Shares in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Acquired by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.14% of Southern Missouri Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 300.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,481 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 22.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,659 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 87.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,566 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank bought a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 50.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SMBC opened at $46.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $46.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.61. The company has a market capitalization of $415.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.99.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.20. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company had revenue of $27.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

