1,361 Shares in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Bought by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ASML. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of ASML by 140.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of ASML by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of ASML by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in ASML by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 12,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ASML. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $768.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Grupo Santander downgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Cowen upgraded ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. ASML currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $618.00.

Shares of ASML opened at $695.00 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $343.25 and a 1 year high of $710.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $291.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $662.08.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. ASML had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 28.37%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 15.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

