$137.86 Million in Sales Expected for Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) to report $137.86 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Mimecast’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $137.64 million and the highest is $138.00 million. Mimecast reported sales of $115.18 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mimecast will report full-year sales of $573.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $562.36 million to $579.09 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $651.88 million, with estimates ranging from $647.00 million to $664.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Mimecast.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $133.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.19 million. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 5.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MIME shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Mimecast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered Mimecast from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Mimecast from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Mimecast from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mimecast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

In other news, Director Christopher Fitzgerald sold 2,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.41, for a total transaction of $100,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,658.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $300,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 246,881 shares of company stock valued at $11,531,142. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its position in Mimecast by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 45,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 16,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mimecast by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,591,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,995,000 after buying an additional 642,278 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Mimecast by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 138,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,573,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC lifted its position in Mimecast by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 208,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,840,000 after buying an additional 48,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mimecast by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 8,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MIME opened at $53.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.71. Mimecast has a one year low of $37.03 and a one year high of $59.48. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 119.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

