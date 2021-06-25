149,900 Shares in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA) Purchased by PEAK6 Investments LLC

PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 149,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DLCA. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,755,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,292,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $980,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $490,000.

NASDAQ:DLCA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.71. 4 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,475. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.72. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $10.11.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Incline Village, Nevada.

