1,543,746 Shares in Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) Bought by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBII) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,543,746 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,227,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MBII. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations by 76.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 614,747 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 15.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,549,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,419,000 after acquiring an additional 477,972 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marrone Bio Innovations during the first quarter worth about $469,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 220.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 120,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Marrone Bio Innovations by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 185,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 97,283 shares in the last quarter. 34.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Marrone Bio Innovations stock opened at $1.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $319.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.63. Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $2.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 million. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 56.55% and a negative net margin of 41.25%. On average, analysts expect that Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MBII. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marrone Bio Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price (up from $2.50) on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

In related news, Director Pamela G. Marrone sold 15,061 shares of Marrone Bio Innovations stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $25,453.09. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,261,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,821,402.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Marrone Bio Innovations

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, produces, and promotes biological products for pest management, plant nutrition, and plant health in the United States and internationally. Its products include Emergen, Foramin, Foramin ST, Pacesetter, UBP, and UBP ST for increasing crop health, yield, and quality; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide that controls sucking and chewing insects through feeding; Haven, a plant health product to reduce sun stress and dehydration; Jet-Ag and Jet-Oxide peroxyacetic acid sanitizers that prevent, suppress, eliminate, and control algae, fungi, and bacterial diseases in agriculture and horticultural industries; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes and certain soil borne insects.

