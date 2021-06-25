1,544 Shares in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Purchased by Ambassador Advisors LLC

Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,544 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $670,667,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $358,841,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 457.8% in the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 459,060 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $163,145,000 after buying an additional 376,760 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,061,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,784,934 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $989,738,000 after buying an additional 208,986 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PANW opened at $372.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $355.73. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.34 and a fifty-two week high of $403.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $565.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.15.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,255 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.37, for a total transaction of $2,216,584.35. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.85, for a total transaction of $491,775.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,405,441.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,615 shares of company stock worth $13,911,529 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

