156,540 Shares in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Purchased by Davis Selected Advisers

Davis Selected Advisers purchased a new position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 156,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,451,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 38.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,082,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,687,000 after buying an additional 3,890,983 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,012,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,128,000 after buying an additional 2,504,409 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $48,543,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 75.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,659,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,347,000 after buying an additional 1,569,311 shares in the last quarter.

VICI traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.39. The stock had a trading volume of 72,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,212,066. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.85. The firm has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.07. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a net margin of 88.15% and a return on equity of 12.07%. As a group, analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.49%.

Several analysts have recently commented on VICI shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $28.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.09.

VICI Properties Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

