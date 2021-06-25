$161.92 Million in Sales Expected for Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) will announce $161.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Paylocity’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $161.35 million and the highest is $162.70 million. Paylocity reported sales of $130.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full year sales of $629.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $625.72 million to $630.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $771.32 million, with estimates ranging from $747.83 million to $787.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Paylocity.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $186.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.25 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PCTY. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Paylocity in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.63.

Shares of PCTY traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $192.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,056. Paylocity has a 1-year low of $124.75 and a 1-year high of $218.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 169.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Paylocity by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,519,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,352,267,000 after purchasing an additional 339,043 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,632,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $653,146,000 after acquiring an additional 66,386 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 5.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,080,759 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $194,353,000 after acquiring an additional 51,334 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 3.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,079,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $194,111,000 after acquiring an additional 34,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 6.2% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 920,726 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,574,000 after acquiring an additional 53,962 shares in the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

