1,610,500 Shares in Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC) Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,610,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 1.10% of Eros STX Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Eros STX Global during the first quarter worth $83,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Eros STX Global during the first quarter worth $780,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Eros STX Global during the first quarter worth $70,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in Eros STX Global during the first quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Eros STX Global during the first quarter worth $69,000. 58.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ESGC opened at $1.49 on Friday. Eros STX Global Co. has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $4.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.28.

Eros STX Global Corporation produces, markets, and distributes content to audiences around the world across traditional and digital media platforms. The company produces and distributes films, scripted and unscripted TV programming, and digital content across a variety of platforms. It also offers Eros Now, a subscription based OTT platform.

