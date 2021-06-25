$2.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) will announce sales of $2.02 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Burlington Stores’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.30 billion and the lowest is $1.80 billion. Burlington Stores posted sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Burlington Stores will report full year sales of $8.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.04 billion to $9.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $9.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.95 billion to $9.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Burlington Stores.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 82.78% and a net margin of 4.03%. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($4.76) earnings per share.

BURL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Burlington Stores from $323.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet raised Burlington Stores from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.75.

In related news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total value of $2,375,218.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,642.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Burlington Stores by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Burlington Stores by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Burlington Stores by 110.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period.

NYSE BURL opened at $322.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $21.48 billion, a PE ratio of 75.91 and a beta of 0.99. Burlington Stores has a 1 year low of $168.46 and a 1 year high of $339.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.00.

About Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Burlington Stores (BURL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.