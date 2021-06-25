$2.30 Billion in Sales Expected for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) will announce sales of $2.30 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Devon Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.52 billion. Devon Energy reported sales of $394.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 483.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Devon Energy will report full year sales of $9.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.65 billion to $10.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $9.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.47 billion to $10.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Devon Energy.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DVN. TheStreet upgraded Devon Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James upgraded Devon Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Truist upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Devon Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.68.

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $29.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,308,784. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $7.73 and a 1 year high of $31.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.31. The firm has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 3.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -488.89%.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total transaction of $301,096.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 316,658 shares in the company, valued at $9,898,729.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $44,670.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,460,143.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 54.3% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 29,286 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 10,310 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 18.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 71,535 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 11,157 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $655,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $886,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Devon Energy (DVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.