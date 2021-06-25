$2.55 Million in Sales Expected for Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) will post sales of $2.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.00 million. Spero Therapeutics reported sales of $1.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 47.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will report full year sales of $15.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.40 million to $17.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $24.77 million, with estimates ranging from $16.70 million to $32.83 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Spero Therapeutics.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). Spero Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 498.66% and a negative return on equity of 65.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Spero Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

NASDAQ:SPRO traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.80. 955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,084. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.08. Spero Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $23.64.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative bacterial infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

