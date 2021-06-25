$2.67 Billion in Sales Expected for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) to announce sales of $2.67 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for DTE Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.83 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.51 billion. DTE Energy posted sales of $2.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DTE Energy will report full-year sales of $12.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.28 billion to $13.71 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $13.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.31 billion to $13.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow DTE Energy.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 171.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,712,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,895,000 after buying an additional 1,081,883 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 21.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,033,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $803,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,558 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 76.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,987,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,570,000 after purchasing an additional 857,858 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,803,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,970,970,000 after purchasing an additional 789,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1,483.8% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 260,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,623,000 after purchasing an additional 243,630 shares in the last quarter. 74.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DTE traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $130.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 958,066. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $103.35 and a 1-year high of $145.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.085 per share. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

