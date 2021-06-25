$2.73 EPS Expected for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) will report earnings of $2.73 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.01. Vertex Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $2.61 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $11.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.13 to $12.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $12.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.97 to $15.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 43.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $262.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $358.00 to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX traded up $2.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $194.34. The stock had a trading volume of 5,671,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,881. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $185.32 and a 12 month high of $306.08. The company has a market cap of $50.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $208.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.24.

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $117,216.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,955.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,686 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total value of $361,040.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,223 shares in the company, valued at $7,756,793.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,089 shares of company stock worth $1,527,127. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 162,983 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,024,000 after acquiring an additional 19,630 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 164,855 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,960,000 after acquiring an additional 13,842 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,376,704 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $295,840,000 after acquiring an additional 137,719 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,045 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,299,000 after acquiring an additional 10,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

