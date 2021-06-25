$205.22 Million in Sales Expected for Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX) will post sales of $205.22 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Varex Imaging’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $205.00 million to $205.36 million. Varex Imaging reported sales of $171.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Varex Imaging will report full-year sales of $789.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $783.80 million to $793.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $830.24 million, with estimates ranging from $820.60 million to $848.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Varex Imaging.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $203.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.30 million. Varex Imaging had a positive return on equity of 1.65% and a negative net margin of 7.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Varex Imaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

In other Varex Imaging news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 2,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $71,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VREX. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Varex Imaging during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $429,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Varex Imaging by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,504,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,500,000 after acquiring an additional 274,299 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Varex Imaging by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 109,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 23,428 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Varex Imaging by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 594,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,915,000 after acquiring an additional 82,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Varex Imaging by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 220,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 28,357 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VREX opened at $26.99 on Friday. Varex Imaging has a 12 month low of $10.36 and a 12 month high of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.84.

Varex Imaging Company Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys (a component of X-ray units that holds X-ray film cassettes).

