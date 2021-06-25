$209.00 Million in Sales Expected for Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) to report $209.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Criteo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $207.92 million and the highest estimate coming in at $210.46 million. Criteo posted sales of $179.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Criteo will report full-year sales of $880.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $862.04 million to $896.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $911.09 million, with estimates ranging from $885.90 million to $945.45 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Criteo.

Get Criteo alerts:

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $213.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.42 million. Criteo had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.

CRTO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Criteo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Criteo from $37.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.81.

NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $43.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.42. Criteo has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $44.28.

In related news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 53,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $2,049,683.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRTO. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Criteo by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,485,000 after purchasing an additional 389,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Criteo by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 14,131 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Criteo during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,780,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Criteo by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 30,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Criteo by 241.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares during the period. 81.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Criteo (CRTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Criteo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Criteo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.