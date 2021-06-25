2,100 Shares in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Bought by Bulldog Investors LLP

Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,338,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. 55.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE TPL traded up $10.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,590.00. The company had a trading volume of 475 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,868. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,558.18. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1-year low of $427.69 and a 1-year high of $1,773.95. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a PE ratio of 73.93 and a beta of 2.20.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $6.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.68. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 58.70% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $84.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 31.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BWS Financial boosted their price target on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

In related news, CEO Tyler Glover bought 158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,649.40 per share, with a total value of $260,605.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,545.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 284 shares of company stock worth $455,975 in the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

