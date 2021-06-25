2,129 Shares in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Purchased by Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP

Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FND. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter worth about $76,925,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth about $41,868,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 2,539.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,005,000 after purchasing an additional 413,188 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,824,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,203,000 after purchasing an additional 291,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,008,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,677,000 after purchasing an additional 283,276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FND traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.75. The stock had a trading volume of 966 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.47, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $103.39. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.82 and a twelve month high of $116.58.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $782.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.66 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Lisa Laube sold 25,000 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 130,839 shares in the company, valued at $13,083,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Trevor Lang sold 1,290 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total transaction of $126,355.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 169,774 shares in the company, valued at $16,629,363.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 332,345 shares of company stock worth $34,460,586 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FND shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Floor & Decor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Floor & Decor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.50.

Floor & Decor Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

