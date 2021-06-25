2,399,000 Shares in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU) Acquired by Marcho Partners LLP

Marcho Partners LLP purchased a new position in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:ATVCU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,399,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,110,000. Tribe Capital Growth Corp I comprises 2.0% of Marcho Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at $1,295,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at $2,010,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Tribe Capital Growth Corp I during the 1st quarter valued at $9,045,000.

Shares of ATVCU traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.18. Tribe Capital Growth Corp I has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $10.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.07.

Tribe Capital Growth Corp I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

