$285.25 Million in Sales Expected for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) will report $285.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for NuVasive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $279.70 million to $290.00 million. NuVasive posted sales of $203.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow NuVasive.

Get NuVasive alerts:

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $271.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.12 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 6.47% and a negative net margin of 4.70%.

NUVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NuVasive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

In other news, CEO James Christopher Barry sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lucas Vitale sold 2,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $150,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,411 shares of company stock worth $1,254,720 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 380.7% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 70.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NuVasive in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in NuVasive by 939.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,039 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in NuVasive in the first quarter valued at $74,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUVA opened at $67.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.32. NuVasive has a 52 week low of $43.11 and a 52 week high of $72.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.44.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

See Also: Tariff

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NuVasive (NUVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.